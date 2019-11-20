Migrant-smuggling ring busted in nationwide op

Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Turin
20 Novembre 2019
Turin, November 19 - Carabinieri police on Wednesday carried out a nationwide operation targeting eight people suspected of organizing an illegal migrant trafficking network. The suspects, including Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Indian nationals, are accused of smuggling migrants, including minors, investigative sources said. One of the suspects, a Turin-based lawyer placed under mandatory residence, allegedly helped the network obtain residence permits for undocumented migrants in exchange for money, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su