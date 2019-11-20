Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2019 | 12:13

Rome
Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede

Rome
Pope arrives in Thailand for first leg of Asia tour

Turin
Migrant-smuggling ring busted in nationwide op

Reggio Calabria
Four firefighters, four police hurt in shop explosion

Milan
Security guard takes own life after fatal crash

Rome
Regeni case opened eyes on Sisi and dictatorship, HRW

Rome
Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

Fermo
Man killed in petrol station blast

Berlin
Conte 'aiming for postponement of ESM reform'

Rome
Italy top in EU for antibiotic-resistance deaths

Cuneo
Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Frattali, sacrificio necessario: il Bari ha un super «guardiano»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccei dati
Salento, il gioco d'azzardo brucia 869 milioni di euro

Barinel Barese
Proiettili nella posta a sindaco Gioia del Colle, solidarietà dal mondo politico

Potenzail giallo
Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prosegue presidio aziende indotto: «Paghino, o domani si spegne tutto». Taranto e Regione si costituiranno in giudizio

Foggianel Foggiano
Fiamme nel «ghetto» di Borgo Mezzanone: bruciano almeno 10 baracche

MateraLa protesta
Matera, operai FerroSud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

BariIl caso
Appalti truccati in Puglia, ex assessore Caracciolo indagato per corruzione

Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

Reggio Calabria

Four firefighters, four police hurt in shop explosion

Gas tank thought to be cause

Reggio Calabria, November 20 - Four firefighters and four police officers were injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a shop in the southern city of Reggio Calabria. The officers were on the scene after a fire broke out at the shop. But when the team started to combat the blast inside the store, there was an explosion, which is thought to have been caused by a gas tank. The injured officers have broken bones and burns. They are not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

