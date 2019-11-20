Four firefighters, four police hurt in shop explosion

Reggio Calabria, November 20 - Four firefighters and four police officers were injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a shop in the southern city of Reggio Calabria. The officers were on the scene after a fire broke out at the shop. But when the team started to combat the blast inside the store, there was an explosion, which is thought to have been caused by a gas tank. The injured officers have broken bones and burns. They are not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.