Four firefighters, four police hurt in shop explosion

Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Reggio Calabria
20 Novembre 2019
Reggio Calabria, November 20 - Four firefighters and four police officers were injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a shop in the southern city of Reggio Calabria. The officers were on the scene after a fire broke out at the shop. But when the team started to combat the blast inside the store, there was an explosion, which is thought to have been caused by a gas tank. The injured officers have broken bones and burns. They are not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su