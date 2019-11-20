Security guard takes own life after fatal crash

Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede
Milan
20 Novembre 2019
Milan, November 20 - A 26-year-old security guard took his own life in Milan overnight after being involved a fatal accident, sources said Wednesday. The man is thought to have run a red light at around 4am on Wednesday and hit and killed a 65-year-old motorcyclist. When he saw the motorcyclist's condition he returned to his car and shot himself with his service gun, the sources said.
