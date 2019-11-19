Regeni case opened eyes on Sisi and dictatorship, HRW

Rome, November 19 - The European spokesperson for Human Rights Watch (HRW), Andrew Stroehlein, told ANSA that the Giulio Regeni case had reminded Italy that it does not have an anti-torture law. Friuli-born Cambridge doctoral research student Regeni, 28, was kidnapped and tortured to death in Cairo in early 2016. He added that it had also opened the eyes of Italians and Europeans on the reality in Egypt and other countries that have seen dictatorships come in after the 'Arab Spring' that were even worse than the ones before it - in which torture and murder are routine. He added that Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's regime is "atrocious" and that the idea that many Western countries have that the Egyptian government can nonetheless ring stability is "deeply mistaken". Stroehlein said on a visit to Rome that he did not think a single Egyptian family had not had someone kidnapped, tortured, or killed by Sisi's security forces in the name of terrorism. He added that this leads to tension, resentment and rage against the regime, which thus will not be able to last long.