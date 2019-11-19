Man killed in petrol station blast

Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Fermo
19 Novembre 2019
Fermo, November 19 - A man was killed in a petrol station blast at Monte Urano in Marche on Tuesday. The man was working on the anti-fire system when the explosion hit him, hurling him several metres away. He died instantly. The cause of the explosion, which did not cause any fire, are still not clear. Fire fighters did not find traces of a gas leak.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su