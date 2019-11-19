Martedì 19 Novembre 2019 | 19:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

 
Fermo
Man killed in petrol station blast

Man killed in petrol station blast

 
Berlin
Conte 'aiming for postponement of ESM reform'

Conte 'aiming for postponement of ESM reform'

 
Rome
Italy top in EU for antibiotic-resistance deaths

Italy top in EU for antibiotic-resistance deaths

 
Cuneo
Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

 
Rome
Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

 
Vatican City
May Thailand/Japan trip be rich in grace and joy tweets pope

May Thailand/Japan trip be rich in grace and joy tweets pope

 
Rome
1 child in 6 in poverty in Italy - OECD

1 child in 6 in poverty in Italy - OECD

 
Rome
Femicide up in 2018, 142 women slain

Femicide up in 2018, 142 women slain

 
Rome
We're fighting against tax evasion for social justice -Conte

We're fighting against tax evasion for social justice -Conte

 
Savona
32 suffer from fumes after motorway tunnel truck blaze

32 suffer from fumes after motorway tunnel truck blaze

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraLa protesta
Matera, operai FerroSud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

Matera, operai Ferrosud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

 
TarantoL'operazione dei cc
Rapinarono banca a Palagianello: arrestati tre pregiudicati

Rapinarono banca a Palagianello: arrestati tre pregiudicati

 
BariIl caso
Bari, migranti del Cara attraversano i binari: 21 treni in ritardo

Bari, migranti del Cara attraversano i binari: 21 treni in ritardo

 
Foggiaa Lucera e nel capoluogo
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

 
Potenzadissesto idrogeologico
Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

 
Leccedolci
Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

 
Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Putignano, carabiniere con droga in auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Rome

Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

All work to relaunch Italy says president

Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

Rome, November 19 - Municipalities are the basis of the Italian republic, President Sergio Mattarella told municipalities' association ANCI on Tuesday. He called on all institutions to work to relaunch Italy. Mattarella added that public finances should remain united even after greater local autonomy, and said that initiatives for the peripheries of cities and towns should be relaunched.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati