Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella
Rome
19 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 19 - Municipalities are the basis of the Italian republic, President Sergio Mattarella told municipalities' association ANCI on Tuesday. He called on all institutions to work to relaunch Italy. Mattarella added that public finances should remain united even after greater local autonomy, and said that initiatives for the peripheries of cities and towns should be relaunched.
