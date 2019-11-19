Conte 'aiming for postponement of ESM reform'

Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Berlin
19 Novembre 2019
Berlin, November 19 - Government sources said Tuesday that Premier Giuseppe Conte will aim for a postponement of the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) at an EU summit next month. They said that Italy would only be in favour of moving forward on ESM reform if there was a "package logic" for a comprehensive overhaul. There is "no emergency" on the issue, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su