Italy top in EU for antibiotic-resistance deaths

Rome, November 19 - Italy is top in the European Union for antibiotic-resistance deaths with over 10,000 of the 33,000 deaths in the EU each year caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday. It said that "while there is a trend slightly down, the values remain above the European average". The ISS report was issued on the occasion of the World Week for Aware Use of Antibiotics, this week.