Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

Cuneo, November 19 - A 26-year-old man was arrested in a Cuneo hotel Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing a 54-year-old woman during a burglary in a small villa in the northwestern Italian city on Monday night. The man was said to be "not Italian". He was said to be preparing to flee the city. The man allegedly got into the villa through a ground-floor window and attacked the woman who heard him come in. The woman was stabbed in the throat. She was taken to a local hospital where she was admitted in serious condition and put into the intensive care ward. The woman lived alone in Via Luzzatti, police said. According to an initial report, at least three burglars entered the house.