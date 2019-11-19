May Thailand/Japan trip be rich in grace and joy tweets pope

Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Vatican City
19 Novembre 2019
Vatican City, November 19 - Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday "today I leave for my 32nd #ApostolicJourney. Dear friends in Thailand and Japan, let us pray while waiting to meet, so that these days be rich in grace and joy".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su