We're fighting against tax evasion for social justice -Conte

Rome, November 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government was seeking to clamp down on tax evasion, arguing that this is vital for a fairer society. "The fight against tax evasion is a battle that regards social justice because it frees up resources for welfare," Conte told a finance police event. "The strategy is to get everyone to pay, so everyone can pay less". The premier also defended his government's 2020 budget bill, saying it would foster "lasting, structural growth".