Femicide up in 2018, 142 women slain

Rome, November 19 - Murderous violence against women or femicide was up in 2018 with 142 women killed, according to the 2019 report on femicide and gender violence in Italy from the Eures think tank. The total was 0.7% up on 2017, the report said. Some 119 of the femicides were in the family home, a rise of 6.3%. Never has the total of women victims of murder been higher, at 40.3%, the report said. Jealousy and a sense of possession are still the most common motives, accounting for 32.8% of cases. Also on the rise were sexual violence (+5.4%), stalking (+4.4%) and domestic abuse (+11.7% in 2018). Successive Italian governments have launched campaigns against femicide. But the phenomenon appears to be intractable.