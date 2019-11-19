32 suffer from fumes after motorway tunnel truck blaze

Savona, November 19 - Some 32 people suffered from smoke inhalation after an articulated lorry caught fire in a tunnel on the A10 motorway between Spotorno and Savona in Liguria on Tuesday. The thick smoke filled the tunnel, poisoning drivers who had got stuck behind the truck. The incident happened at around 10 o'clock in the morning. The 32 victism were taken to the hospitals of San Paolo in Savona and Santa Corona in Pietra Ligure. Many of them were on a bus that was immediately behind the truck. The lorry driver was unhurt. Police and ambulances rushed to the scene. An investigation has been launched into the causes of the blaze.