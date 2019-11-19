Foetus found in bag near Florence

Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo
19 Novembre 2019
Florence, November 19 - A dead newborn foetus was found in a bag at Campi Bisenzio near Florence on Tuesday. The baby girl had only just been born, police said. The foetus was found in Via di San Martino, they said. It was found in an abandoned bag near a drugs collection unit, they said. It was found by staff from the municipal pharmacy Farmapiana. It was wrapped in a blanket, and had its umbilical cord still attached.
