Cuneo
Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

Rome
Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

Vatican City
May Thailand/Japan trip be rich in grace and joy tweets pope

Rome
1 child in 6 in poverty in Italy - OECD

Rome
Femicide up in 2018, 142 women slain

Rome
We're fighting against tax evasion for social justice -Conte

Savona
32 suffer from fumes after motorway tunnel truck blaze

Venice
St Mark's mosaics, columns damaged by Venice flooding

Florence
Foetus found in bag near Florence

Rome
Supreme court rejects Battisti appeal against life term

Rome
Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

serie c
Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

BariTecnologia
Sicurezza stradale, è made in Bari la prima app per rilevare gli incidenti

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, incendiò l'auto della ex e la tormentava: denunciato 57enne

Foggiaa Lucera e nel capoluogo
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

Potenzadissesto idrogeologico
Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

Leccedolci
Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

Materai danni
Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Florence

Foetus found in bag near Florence

Dead girl had only just been born

Florence, November 19 - A dead newborn foetus was found in a bag at Campi Bisenzio near Florence on Tuesday. The baby girl had only just been born, police said. The foetus was found in Via di San Martino, they said. It was found in an abandoned bag near a drugs collection unit, they said. It was found by staff from the municipal pharmacy Farmapiana. It was wrapped in a blanket, and had its umbilical cord still attached.

