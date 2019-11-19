Supreme court rejects Battisti appeal against life term

Rome, November 18 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday rejected former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti's appeal against his life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'Years of Lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 80s. The court ruled that Battisti's petition to have his sentence commuted to a 30-year prison term was inadmissible. Battisti's lawyer had argued that the life term was "illegitimate" because an extradition deal with Brazil only foresaw a 30-year term. The 64-year-old was brought back to Italy in January after spending 37 years as a fugitive to Italian justice following his activities for the PAC group during the 'years of lead'. He was arrested in January in Bolivia, where he had moved to from Brazil after new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro promised to have him extradited. If Battisti's petition had been accepted if would have effectively brought his sentence down to 20 years, seven months, due to various factors, such as time already served.