Martedì 19 Novembre 2019 | 16:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cuneo
Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

Man, 26, stabs woman, 54, in Cuneo

 
Rome
Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

 
Vatican City
May Thailand/Japan trip be rich in grace and joy tweets pope

May Thailand/Japan trip be rich in grace and joy tweets pope

 
Rome
1 child in 6 in poverty in Italy - OECD

1 child in 6 in poverty in Italy - OECD

 
Rome
Femicide up in 2018, 142 women slain

Femicide up in 2018, 142 women slain

 
Rome
We're fighting against tax evasion for social justice -Conte

We're fighting against tax evasion for social justice -Conte

 
Savona
32 suffer from fumes after motorway tunnel truck blaze

32 suffer from fumes after motorway tunnel truck blaze

 
Venice
St Mark's mosaics, columns damaged by Venice flooding

St Mark's mosaics, columns damaged by Venice flooding

 
Florence
Foetus found in bag near Florence

Foetus found in bag near Florence

 
Rome
Supreme court rejects Battisti appeal against life term

Supreme court rejects Battisti appeal against life term

 
Rome
Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariTecnologia
Sicurezza stradale, è made in Bari la prima app per rilevare gli incidenti

Sicurezza stradale, è made in Bari la prima app per rilevare gli incidenti

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, incendiò l'auto della ex e la tormentava: denunciato 57enne

Manduria, incendiò l'auto della ex e la tormentava: denunciato 57enne

 
Foggiaa Lucera e nel capoluogo
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

 
Potenzadissesto idrogeologico
Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

 
Leccedolci
Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

 
Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

 
Materai danni
Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Putignano, carabiniere con droga in auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Rome

Supreme court rejects Battisti appeal against life term

Former terrorist wanted term commuted to 30-year sentence

Supreme court rejects Battisti appeal against life term

Rome, November 18 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday rejected former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti's appeal against his life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'Years of Lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 80s. The court ruled that Battisti's petition to have his sentence commuted to a 30-year prison term was inadmissible. Battisti's lawyer had argued that the life term was "illegitimate" because an extradition deal with Brazil only foresaw a 30-year term. The 64-year-old was brought back to Italy in January after spending 37 years as a fugitive to Italian justice following his activities for the PAC group during the 'years of lead'. He was arrested in January in Bolivia, where he had moved to from Brazil after new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro promised to have him extradited. If Battisti's petition had been accepted if would have effectively brought his sentence down to 20 years, seven months, due to various factors, such as time already served.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati