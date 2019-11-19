Martedì 19 Novembre 2019 | 14:29

Rome
Police raid ArcelorMittal offices

Rome
Industrial revenue up for 1st time in 4 months

Rome
Salvini probed over Open Arms standoff

Rome
Govt at risk if it doesn't find a soul - Zingaretti

Rome
Italy had 148 extreme weather events in 2018

Rome
Ex-minister Trenta says leaving flat after furore

Rome
Soccer: Mancini hails young Italy after 9-1 Armenia mauling

PARIGI

>>>ANSA/ Un tir fa crollare un ponte in Francia, due morti

 
Palermo
Former Sicilian governor Crocetta indicted

Rome
Cucchi's sister says she is suing Salvini

Prato
Judge gives job back to man fired for badmouthing firm

serie c
Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

Barila sentenza
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi

Foggiaa Lucera e nel capoluogo
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

Potenzadissesto idrogeologico
Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

Leccedolci
Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prosegue presidio autotrasportatori. Sospeso stop Altoforno 2, venerdì Conte vede azienda

Materai danni
Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Rome

But earnings down in year-on-year terms

Rome, November 19 - Italian industrial revenues increased 0.2% in September with respect to August, ending a run of three consecutive month-on-month drops, ISTAT said on Tuesday. Earnings were down 1.6% with respect to the same month in 2018 though, the national statisics agency said. Industrial orders, meanwhile, were up 1% on August and 0.3% on September 2018.

