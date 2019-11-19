Govt at risk if it doesn't find a soul - Zingaretti

Rome, November 19 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Tuesday that Premier Giuseppe Conte's government risks collapsing if it does not find a "soul" in an interview published by La Repubblica on Tuesday. Conte's current government is based on an alliance of the PD, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and two smaller groups, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's new, centrist Italia Viva (IV) party and the leftwing LeU group. The alliance was formed after League leader Matteo Salvini in August pulled the plug on Conte's first government, which had been supported by the League and the M5S. In the interview, Zingaretti complained that there were "too many rows" among the coalition partners. "You cannot govern together as rivals. A change of direction is needed," he said. Renzi, meanwhile, warn against holding early elections in an interview with Corriere della Sera. "It would mean gifting the country to Salvini," he said.