Martedì 19 Novembre 2019 | 12:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Salvini probed over Open Arms standoff

Salvini probed over Open Arms standoff

 
Rome
Govt at risk if it doesn't find a soul - Zingaretti

Govt at risk if it doesn't find a soul - Zingaretti

 
Rome
Italy had 148 extreme weather events in 2018

Italy had 148 extreme weather events in 2018

 
Rome
Ex-minister Trenta says leaving flat after furore

Ex-minister Trenta says leaving flat after furore

 
Rome
Soccer: Mancini hails young Italy after 9-1 Armenia mauling

Soccer: Mancini hails young Italy after 9-1 Armenia mauling

 
PARIGI

>>>ANSA/ Un tir fa crollare un ponte in Francia, due morti

 
Palermo
Former Sicilian governor Crocetta indicted

Former Sicilian governor Crocetta indicted

 
Rome
Cucchi's sister says she is suing Salvini

Cucchi's sister says she is suing Salvini

 
Prato
Judge gives job back to man fired for badmouthing firm

Judge gives job back to man fired for badmouthing firm

 
Milan
Date set for ArcelorMittal appeal hearing

Date set for ArcelorMittal appeal hearing

 
Crotone
23 arrested in alleged antiquities smuggling ring

23 arrested in alleged antiquities smuggling ring

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

Bari missione rimonta con due magnifici dieci

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'episodio
Bari, dopo aver spinto donna, liberiano tenta di lanciarsi da un muro in stazione: salvato da polizia

Bari, dopo aver spinto donna liberiano tenta di lanciarsi da un muro in stazione: salvato da polizia

 
Foggiaa Lucera e nel capoluogo
Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

Foggia, penne, quaderni e materiale per la scuola contraffatto: GdF sequestra 17mila prodotti

 
Potenzadissesto idrogeologico
Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

Basilicata: frane, opere bloccate, a rischio 95 milioni di euro

 
Leccedolci
Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

Il secondo panettone più buono al mondo è salentino

 
Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prosegue presidio autotrasportatori. Sospeso stop Altoforno 2, venerdì Conte vede azienda

Mittal, perquisizioni e sequestri a Taranto, continua presidio indotto 
Pm: «Distratti beni fallimento Ilva»

 
Materai danni
Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Vivere 110 anni, il segreto e' nel sistema immunitario

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Putignano, carabiniere con droga in auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Taranto, parla la pediatra: «È un infanticidio: sono 25 anni che vedo i bambini ammalarsi»

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Rome

Italy had 148 extreme weather events in 2018

Legambiente says these events caused 32 deaths

Italy had 148 extreme weather events in 2018

Rome, November 19 - Italy was hit by 148 extreme-weather events that led to 32 deaths and caused 4,500 people to be displaced from their homes in 2018, according to a report on the climate crisis presented on Tuesday by environmental association Legambiente. The country has also been repeated battered by extreme weather this year too, including the current wave of storms that has wreaked mayhem across the nation and the devastating flooding in Venice last week. Although extreme weather events have always existed, experts say human-caused climate change is making them more frequent and more intense.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati