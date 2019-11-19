Italy had 148 extreme weather events in 2018

Rome, November 19 - Italy was hit by 148 extreme-weather events that led to 32 deaths and caused 4,500 people to be displaced from their homes in 2018, according to a report on the climate crisis presented on Tuesday by environmental association Legambiente. The country has also been repeated battered by extreme weather this year too, including the current wave of storms that has wreaked mayhem across the nation and the devastating flooding in Venice last week. Although extreme weather events have always existed, experts say human-caused climate change is making them more frequent and more intense.