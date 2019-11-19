Ex-minister Trenta says leaving flat after furore

Rome, November 19 - Former defense minister Elisabetta Trenta said Tuesday that her family was moving out of an apartment allocated to her family when she was serving in the previous government after the case caused a furore. Trenta, who served as minister under the first Giuseppe Conte government, said she had the right to remain in the apartment in Rome because it was assigned to her husband, who serves in the military. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the leader of Trenta's 5-Star Movement (M5S), said it was "unacceptable" that ex-defense minister was still in the flat. "My husband, whose name the flat is in, has presented a petition to forego the apartment in order to safeguard the family's serenity, even though everything is in order and there is nothing for us to feel embarrassed about," Trenta told Radio 24. "I hope this act of love silences the media filth that has been poured on me".