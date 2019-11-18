Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019 | 19:15

Palermo
Former Sicilian governor Crocetta indicted

Rome
Cucchi's sister says she is suing Salvini

Prato
Judge gives job back to man fired for badmouthing firm

Milan
Date set for ArcelorMittal appeal hearing

Crotone
23 arrested in alleged antiquities smuggling ring

Milan
A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

Rome
Soccer: Female ref Frappart in charge of Italy-Armenia U21

Venice
40-yr-old arrested for raping and beating wife

Rome
Cut VAT on contraceptives - M5S

Rome
NBA: Melli makes an impression in New Orleans

Genoa
Boy paralysed by sting ray gets back to Italy

dopo il match
Vivarini: «Contro la Paganese solo applausi per la squadra, vittoria meritata»

TarantoL'idea green
Castellaneta Marina, il Comune regala pini per la riforestazione urbana

BariL'evento
Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, cc scoprono nelle campagne due Jaguar rubate poco prima: 2 arresti

Materai danni
Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

Potenzala classifica
Potenza e Matera le più vivibili nel Meridione, ma perdono punti

Brindisinel brindisino
Sandonaci, ruba le mance dal banco del bar e con quei soldi compra un prosecco

Leccedai carabinieri
Fiumi di droga e maltrattamenti in famiglia: 4 arresti tra Lecce e Surbo

Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

Taranto come Salerno: nelle vie del Borgo arrivano le luminarie artistiche

Disposti a uccidere pur di controllare il territorio: così i cc hanno smantellato il clan di Altamura

Rome

Cucchi's sister says she is suing Salvini

League leader linked 2009 death in custody to drugs

Rome, November 15 - Ilaria Cucchi said Monday that she will take legal action against League leader Matteo Salvini after he linked the 2009 death in custody of her brother Stefano to drugs. Salvini said the case "shows that drugs are always bad for you" after two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 12 years in jail on Thursday for involuntary homicide for the beating that caused Stefano Cucchi's death. Cucchi, 31, was picked up on a minor drugs charge in October 2009 and died in hospital a week later. Ilaria Cucchi, who staged a long campaign for justice for her brother, blasted Salvini's comment, saying drugs have nothing to do with the death. On Monday she said that Facebook had failed to remove "the very well organized insults, threats and falsehoods that appeared on social media after the former minister took his public stance". The case, which has been dogged by alleged cover-ups that are subject to a separate probe, was bogged down for years before a Carabiniere turned informant.

