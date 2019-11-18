Cucchi's sister says she is suing Salvini

Rome, November 15 - Ilaria Cucchi said Monday that she will take legal action against League leader Matteo Salvini after he linked the 2009 death in custody of her brother Stefano to drugs. Salvini said the case "shows that drugs are always bad for you" after two Carabinieri policemen were sentenced to 12 years in jail on Thursday for involuntary homicide for the beating that caused Stefano Cucchi's death. Cucchi, 31, was picked up on a minor drugs charge in October 2009 and died in hospital a week later. Ilaria Cucchi, who staged a long campaign for justice for her brother, blasted Salvini's comment, saying drugs have nothing to do with the death. On Monday she said that Facebook had failed to remove "the very well organized insults, threats and falsehoods that appeared on social media after the former minister took his public stance". The case, which has been dogged by alleged cover-ups that are subject to a separate probe, was bogged down for years before a Carabiniere turned informant.