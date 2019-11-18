Judge gives job back to man fired for badmouthing firm
18 Novembre 2019
Prato, November 18 - An employment court judge on Monday gave a Prato garment-making factory worker who was fired for badmouthing the firm his job back. The man was dismissed from the company for criticising promotions in a Web chat room.
