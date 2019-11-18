Soccer: Female ref Frappart in charge of Italy-Armenia U21

A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Rome
18 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 18 - Groundbreaking female referee Stephanie Frappart has been assigned by UEFA to officiate Tuesday's men's Under-21 European championship qualifier between Italy and Armenia in Catania. The 35-year-old French woman made history in August when she became the first female to officiate a major UEFA men's competition match - the 2019 Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea. In July she was in charge of the women's World Cup final in which the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0. She has also refereed Ligue-1 matches several times.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su