Soccer: Female ref Frappart in charge of Italy-Armenia U21

Rome, November 18 - Groundbreaking female referee Stephanie Frappart has been assigned by UEFA to officiate Tuesday's men's Under-21 European championship qualifier between Italy and Armenia in Catania. The 35-year-old French woman made history in August when she became the first female to officiate a major UEFA men's competition match - the 2019 Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea. In July she was in charge of the women's World Cup final in which the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0. She has also refereed Ligue-1 matches several times.