40-yr-old arrested for raping and beating wife

Venice, November 18 - Carabinieri from the town of Spinea near Venice on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man with Bangladeshi origins for domestic violence. The man stands accused of engaging in violence and harassment of his wife since 2007. She was reportedly humiliated, beaten, and received death threats from him repeatedly. The most serious charge is that of rape as part of a "system" of violence against the woman within her home. The couple's daughter was also reportedly beaten repeatedly, including with objects. The carabinieri intervened after an investigation that began in 2017 after the woman reported the violence on reaching the age of adulthood and becoming awareness of the seriousness of what she had been subjected to. The relationship had continued for years, with the woman hoping that it would improve. The carabinieri found that the man insulted and threatened the woman and their daughter on a daily basis, often beating them even to the point of leaving her face swollen and bruised several times.