Cut VAT on contraceptives - M5S

Rome
18 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 18 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday proposed cutting VAT on male and female contraceptives from 22% to 10%, in an amendment to the 2020 budget bill. The estimated cost of the move is some 50 million euros a year.
