NBA: Melli makes an impression in New Orleans

Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019 | 16:13

Rome

Italian scores 16 points in 27 minutes against Golden State

Rome, November 18 - Newcomer Nicolò Melli has some way to go to become as established in the NBA as his compatriots Marco Belinelli and Danilo Gallinari. But he has made a good start. The 28-year-old power-forward notched 14 points in 20 minutes, including four out of five three-pointers, in his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans in an overtime defeat to the Toronto Raptors last month. The Italy international was not given much playing time in the following games. But on Sunday he got his chance against the mighty Golden State Warriors, the NBA champions in 2015, 2017 and 2018, scoring 16 points in 27 minutes and nailing five triples to help the Pelicans to a 108-100 victory. "Reaching the NBA is an important achievement, but it is a base to start from," the former Olimpia Milano, Pesaro and Fenerbahçe player told Sky. "I've got here and now I want to play. "I want to make the most of the opportunity because I know it's important".

