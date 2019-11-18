Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019 | 14:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Genoa
Boy paralysed by sting ray gets back to Italy

Boy paralysed by sting ray gets back to Italy

 
Jordan: husband blinds wife, protests in Amman

Jordan: husband blinds wife, protests in Amman

 
Rome
Caritas launches 'Hikikomori' project

Caritas launches 'Hikikomori' project

 
Milan
A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

 
Palermo
Soccer: Italy out to extend record-breaking winning streak

Soccer: Italy out to extend record-breaking winning streak

 
Milan
A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

 
Rome
Caritas launches 'Hikikomori' project

Caritas launches 'Hikikomori' project

 
Milan
'Glaring' non-compliance by A.Mittal say commissioners

'Glaring' non-compliance by A.Mittal say commissioners

 
Rome
Hostage Silvia Romano in hands of Somali Islamists

Hostage Silvia Romano in hands of Somali Islamists

 
Rome
Govt to cut taxes on company cars - Conte

Govt to cut taxes on company cars - Conte

 
Vatican City
Fundamentalism a plague in all religions - pope

Fundamentalism a plague in all religions - pope

 

Il Biancorosso

dopo il match
Vivarini: «Contro la Paganese solo applausi per la squadra, vittoria meritata»

Vivarini: «Contro la Paganese solo applausi per la squadra, vittoria meritata»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barila sfida
Anci, Decaro pronto al bis: «Lotteremo per più risorse»

Anci, Decaro pronto al bis: «Lotteremo per più risorse»

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, cc scoprono nelle campagne due Jaguar rubate poco prima: 2 arresti

Cerignola, cc scoprono nelle campagne due Jaguar rubate poco prima: 2 arresti

 
Tarantosanità
Taranto, il pasticcio Asl sulla clinica San Camillo: ricoveri contestati per 13mln

Taranto, il pasticcio Asl sulla clinica San Camillo: ricoveri contestati per 13mln

 
Materai danni
Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

Maltempo Matera, danni per 8mln, Comune: «Riconoscere stato d'emergenza»

 
Potenzala classifica
Potenza e Matera le più vivibili nel Meridione, ma perdono punti

Potenza e Matera le più vivibili nel Meridione, ma perdono punti

 
Brindisinel brindisino
Sandonaci, ruba le mance dal banco del bar e con quei soldi compra un prosecco

Sandonaci, ruba le mance dal banco del bar e con quei soldi compra un prosecco

 
Leccedai carabinieri
Fiumi di droga e maltrattamenti in famiglia: 4 arresti tra Lecce e Surbo

Fiumi di droga e maltrattamenti in famiglia: 4 arresti tra Lecce e Surbo

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

 

i più letti

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Putignano, carabiniere con droga in auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

Taranto come Salerno: nelle vie del Borgo arrivano le luminarie artistiche

Taranto come Salerno: nelle vie del Borgo arrivano le luminarie artistiche

Disposti a uccidere pur di controllare il territorio: così i cc hanno smantellato il clan di Altamura

Disposti a uccidere pur di controllare il territorio: così i cc hanno smantellato il clan di Altamura

Milan

A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

'Complex' dispute says judge, unions to see Mattarella

A.Mittal: hearing on ex-ILVA appeal Nov 27

Milan, November 18 - Claudio Marangoni, head of a Milan court business court handling the Arcelor-Mittal-ex-IILVA case, on Monday set a hearing for the urgent appeal filed by commissioners for November 27. Marangoni urged ArcelorMittal to stop shutting down activities at the Taranto steelworks. "The dispute is complex," said Marangoni. ArcelorMittal's failure to comply with a deal on taking over the former ILVA steel group is "glaring and full-blown", the group's three commissioners say in an appeal filed Friday against the Franco-Indian giant's announced pullout. According to the appeal, ArcelorMittal is obliged to "diligently safeguard the integrity and value of the branches of the company". The steel giant accepted the contract without guarantees, the commissioners added. The leaders of Italy's big three trade union federations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, will be received by President Sergio Mattarella at 19:30 Monday to discuss the ArcelorMittal case and other industrial crises, union sources said. The Franco-Indian group, the world's largest steelmaker, has said it is pulling out of the former ILVA group including its troubled Taranto steelworks, sparking opposition from the government and unions and the opening of two criminal probes, one in Milan and one in Taranto. Some unions have aid they will not obey ArcelorMittal's order to shut down Taranto by December 4. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout. Conte said Friday that ArcelorMittal was "assuming a very great responsibility" in shutting down the former ILVA works in Taranto and quitting a deal to take over the group, and would pay damages in court. He said the government would not let the shutdown continue. Conte said the decision to stop production in Taranto, Europe's largest steelworks, "is a clear violation of the contractual commitments and grave damage to the national economy. (ArcelorMittal) will answer for this in a judicial forum both as far as compensation for damages is concerned and as far as the urgent procedure is concerned.". Conte said the government had filed its appeal against ArcelorMittal's pullout bid and welcomed a probe by Milan prosecutors into possible evidence of a crime in the planned exit. ArcelorMitttal CEO Lucia Morselli told unions it was now a "crime" to work in the Taranto blast furnace areas, and that "legally the contract must be dissolved". "We'd like to have a magic wand but we haven't got one," she said, reiterating that the lifting of a penal shield against prosecution for a cleanup of the highly polluting works in the Puglia city was grounds for the Franco-Indian giant, the world's largest steel group, to pull out. In the latest twist, she warned that the shutdown would boost emissions in Taranto, where emissions have already been linked to years of higher than normal cancer rates. The extraordinary commissioners of the former ILVA group's steel works earlier Friday filed an urgent petition to a Milan court to stop ArcelorMittal rescinding the contract to take over the group, including its troubled Taranto factory. The decision by the Franco-Indian steel giant, the world's largest, to pull out of the takeover deal has rocked Premier Conte's government. Unions say that the company has prepared a plan to gradually turn off the plant's furnaces and is determined to have pulled out by December 4, leaving the commissioners in charge of implementing the plan. ArcelorMittal said it needs to pull out citing the lifting of a 'penal shield' that protected managers involved in a clean up of the Taranto plant from prosecution and the necessity of shedding 5,000 workers across the group, which employs over 8,000 people in Taranto and some 3,000 more in Genoa and Novi Ligure. ArcelorMittal has "no legal right" to pull out of the deal, , Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told A.Mittal executives at the summit with trade unions on the future of the group Friday. A.Mittal said that after the shutdown it will take six months to start up again. The UILM trade union said after the summit, which unions said had "gone badly", that "the workers won't turn off the plant". While the Milan prosecutors are looking into possible financial wrongdoing, their Taranto colleagues are probing possible irregularities linked directly to the works there. Some Italian newspapers, including La Repubblica and Il Messaggero, on Monday reported that ArcelorMittal might be willing to continue its year-long stewardship of the former ILVA group if the penal shield is restored.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati