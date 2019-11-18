Boy paralysed by sting ray gets back to Italy
Genoa
18 Novembre 2019
Genoa, November 18 - A boy paralysed from the waist down by a stingray while swimming in Costa Rica was flown back to Italy overnight on a humanitarian flight authorised by the premier's office and carried out by an Italian air force Falcon jet. Accompanying the boy was a doctor from Bologna's Maggiore Hospital, where the boy was immediately admitted. Also on rthe flight were the boy's parents and his older brother.
