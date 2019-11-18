Soccer: Italy out to extend record-breaking winning streak

Palermo, November 17 - Italy are out to extend their record-breaking run of victories when they take on Armenia in their final Euro 2020 qualifier in Palermo on Monday. Roberto Mancini's men took their winning streak up to 10 with Friday's 3-0 win in Bosnia to surpass the record of nine set by the Azzurri under great coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1938-39. Pozzo led Italy to victory at the 1934 and 1938 World Cups and to the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics. "I wasn't expecting 10 consecutive wins or nine out of nine in the qualifiers, but I was expecting to qualify," Mancini told a press conference. "We've got a European Championship to play and we want to go into it at our best. "The main objective wasn't to win straight away but to do something different and special to make the fans feel close to the team again. "We didn't want to win playing speculative football but by playing our game and taking risks. The players have taken this on board quickly".