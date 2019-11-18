Govt to cut taxes on company cars - Conte

Rome, November 18 - The government is to cut taxes on company cars, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. "I'm working with Economy Minister (Roberto Gualtieri) because I want to reduce taxes even more, such as for example the one on company cars," Conte told Corriere della Sera newspaper. Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced other changes to the 2020 budget bill. "We must cut taxes by increasing the cuts on waste," he said. Di Maio said he would meet M5S ministers later Monday. "We have some ideas to put on the table", he said. Meanwhile centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said the government would "profoundly rethink" the tax on company cars as well as that on single use plastic. And the M5S filed budget amendments for refunds on plastic bottles and tins. The 2020 budget bill is being continually tweaked. It must be passed by the end of the year. Before that, it must be approved by the European Commission.