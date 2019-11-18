'Glaring' non-compliance by A.Mittal say commissioners

Boy paralysed by sting ray gets back to Italy
18 Novembre 2019
Milan, November 18 - ArcelorMittal's failure to comply with a deal on taking over the former ILVA steel group is "glaring and full-blown", the group's three commissioners say in an appeal filed Friday against the Franco-Indian giant's announced pullout. According to the appeal, ArcelorMittal is obliged to "diligently safeguard the integrity and value of the branches of the company". The steel giant accepted the contract without guarantees, the commissioners added.
