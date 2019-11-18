Hostage Silvia Romano in hands of Somali Islamists

Rome, November 18 - Silvia Romano, a Milanese aid worker kidnapped in Kenya on November 20 2018 and then moved to Somalian territory, is in the hands of an Islamist group linked to the jihadists of Al-Shabaab, Rome prosecutors and ROS security police said Monday. Investigators are weighing whether to make a request for permission to investigate to Somalian authorities, sources said. A special investigation group is being led by assistant prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco, who visited Kenya last August.