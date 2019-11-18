Fundamentalism a plague in all religions - pope

Vatican City, November 18 - Fundamentalism is a plague in all religions, Pope Francis told members of the Argentina's institute for interreligious dialogue on Monday. Francis urged them to recall "a bit of history of the religious wars: let's think of the night of St Bartholomew" when France's Huguenots were massacred on August 23-24 1572. In other remarks, the pope said the faithful must "fight the paradox of abundance, between too much and too little food". He also sounded an alarm about a "flight from parishes".