Matera asks for state of emergency for bad weather

Matera
18 Novembre 2019
Matera, November 18 - The southern Italian city of Matera in Basilicata on Monday asked for a state of emergency to be declared after huge damage from bad weather. According to an initial estimate, the council said some eight million euros in damage had been caused by heavy rains and storms. 2019 European Culture Capital Matera was badly hit by flooding this past week.
