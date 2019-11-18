Tornado destroys 1,000 trees in nature reserve

Fundamentalism a plague in all religions - pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera
Orbetello
18 Novembre 2019
Orbetello, November 18 - A tornado destroyed 1,000 pines in a nature reserve near Orbetello in southern Tuscany on Monday. The tornado "hit some eight hectares of pine wood" in the Duna Feniglia reserve, forest rangers said. "According to an initial estimate some 1,000 trees were uprooted and destroyed".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su