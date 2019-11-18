Homophobic attack on man in Pozzallo

Pozzallo (Ragusa), November 18 - Carabinieri police on Monday were investigating a homophobic attack on a 29-year-old man in the Sicilian town of Pozzallo. A teen on Sunday first insulted the victim for being gay while he was having coffee at a bar and was subsequently joined by more people who beat him up, breaking his nose. The man, who lost consciousness during the attack, was taken to a hospital in Modica, where doctors performed surgery to repair his nose. Pozzallo Mayor Roberto Ammatuna said the "homophobic attack was of unprecedented gravity". Police are questioning eye-witnesses and the victim's family, investigative sources said.