Waterfall closed after 'huge damage' from bad weather

Grosseto, November 18 - A popular waterfall on the south Tuscan coast has been close due to huge damage from bad weather in the area, the local mayor said Monday. "There has sadly been huge damage in the area of the Molino Falls, also known as the cascatelle of Gorello at Saturnia," said Mirco Morini, mayor of Manciano near Grosseto. "The falls have been temporarily closed for safety reasons," he said. He added: "above and below the falls the Stellata River has changed its course with force and for that reason it will need a restyling". Bad weather has hit Italy hard in the past week. Venice and the north in general have taken the brunt of the bad weather.