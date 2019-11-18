Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019 | 11:40

Rome

'Unacceptable' for ex-minister to keep flat, FM

Trenta still living in apartment she was assigned as minister

'Unacceptable' for ex-minister to keep flat, FM

Rome, November 18 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday said it was "unacceptable" that ex-defense minister and fellow M5S member Elisabetta Trenta was still living in the apartment allocated to her when she was serving in the previous government. "This thing, from my point of view, is unacceptable", Di Maio told Rtl radio. "She stopped being a minister two months ago, she had time to leave the home". The case was first raised by Milan daily Corriere della Sera. Trenta, who served as minister under the first Giuseppe Conte government, has said she has the right to remain in the apartment in downtown Rome because it was reassigned to her husband who serves in the military. The M5S is the government partner of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). In the first Conte administration, it was the partner fo the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party.

