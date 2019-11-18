F1: Ferrari debacle as cars collide

Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019 | 11:39

Vettel, Leclerc crash out five laps from end of Brazil GP

Rome, November 18 - Ferrari's wretched run continued with a debacle in the second-last grand prix of the season as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided five laps from the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix. The pair were vying for third place in the drivers' standings, but that has now gone to Red Bull's Max Verstappen after he won the race. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth drivers' championship two weeks ago. He was seventh on Sunday. With one race to go, Hamilton is on 396 points and his teammate Valtteri Bottas on 314, both insurmountable totals. Vertstappen is on 260, Leclerc 249 and four-time world champ Vettel 230. The Scuderia said after the Brazil race: "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow leaves Brazil with the worst possible result: no points following a collision between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, which led to both of them having to retire from the race, after they had both been front runners right up the final laps." Vettel said: "The summary of the day is that we did not finish a race in which we could have got a good result. It's a shame about the collision between us, especially for the team as a whole, given that both cars were in the points and considering how much work everyone puts in, both at the track and back in Maranello. From my point of view, the race was going well, even if I think that Max (Verstappen) was uncatchable today. Now we must just focus on the final race of the season where will try and bring home the best possible result." Leclerc said:"It's a real pity to end the weekend like this. I am sorry for the whole team, especially because today we were fast and we were looking good to bring home some decent points. It had actually been an exciting race for me. Starting from the midfield, I enjoyed fighting my way forward and was satisfied with the way things were progressing. We will move on from this in any case and continue to work together in the best way. Now it's time for us to focus on Abu Dhabi to end our season in the best possible way." Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, said: "The overriding feeling today is that everyone, first and foremost our drivers are very disappointed and sorry from a team perspective. It was a small collision that had a big consequence. In truth, this sort of thing should never happen. Our drivers were free to race today and they knew that. We have already clinched second place in the Constructors' Championship and they were battling for their own positions in the Drivers' classification. "Of course we now need to sit down and decide together where the limits are to make sure we all push for the benefit of the team and make sure these things don't happen anymore. Our race today was certainly not bad, and similar to Mexico in terms of performance. We are still lacking a bit of pace in the race. Sebastian was in a comfortable fourth, Charles from 14th could have been on the podium. It's such a shame that we ended up throwing away so many points."

