Rome
Zingaretti clashes with Di Maio over 'ius soli'

Rome
'Unacceptable' for ex-minister to keep flat, FM

Crotone
23 arrested in alleged antiquities smuggling ring

Rome
A.Mittal: unions to see Mattarella

Rome
F1: Ferrari debacle as cars collide

Bolzano
Train derails for bad weather in northern Italy

Rome
A.Mittal: unions to see Mattarella

Rome
Zingaretti clashes with Di Maio over 'ius soli'

Venice
Venice gets some respite from flooding

Naples
Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives

Rome
Woman pushes woman onto Rome rail tracks

dopo il match
Vivarini: «Contro la Paganese solo applausi per la squadra, vittoria meritata»

Potenzala classifica
Potenza e Matera le più vivibili nel Meridione, ma perdono punti

Foggiasanità
Foggia, bufera sui concorsi per tecnici di radiologia: bloccati entrambi

Brindisinel brindisino
Sandonaci, ruba le mance dal banco del bar e con quei soldi compra un prosecco

BariIl caso
Bari, padre minaccia di morte la figlia omosessuale: scattata denuncia

Tarantonel Tarantino
M.Franca, violenta rissa in un bar con un ferito: tre denunce

Leccedai carabinieri
Fiumi di droga e maltrattamenti in famiglia: 4 arresti tra Lecce e Surbo

Batnel Nordbarese
Andria, Dia sequestra 2 mln di euro di beni a pluripregiudicato, anche un'azienda agricola

Materail personaggio
Da «Imma Tataranni» al cinema con «Gli uomini d'oro»: il materano Giuseppe Ragone si racconta

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Putignano, carabiniere con la cocaina nell'auto fermato dai colleghi a posto di blocco: arrestato

Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

Taranto come Salerno: nelle vie del Borgo arrivano le luminarie artistiche

Disposti a uccidere pur di controllare il territorio: così i cc hanno smantellato il clan di Altamura

Rome, November 18 - The leaders of Italy's big three trade union federations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, will be received by President Sergio Mattarella at 19:30 Monday to discuss the ArcelorMittal case and other industrial crises, union sources said. The Franco-Indian group, the world's largest steelmaker, has said it is pulling out of the former ILVA group including its troubled Taranto steelworks, sparking opposition from the government and unions and the opening of two criminal probes, one in Milan and one in Taranto. Some unions have aid they will not obey ArcelorMittal's order to shut down Taranto by December 4. Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday vowed to stop ArcelorMittal's pullout. Conte said Friday that ArcelorMittal was "assuming a very great responsibility" in shutting down the former ILVA works in Taranto and quitting a deal to take over the group, and would pay damages in court. He said the government would not let the shutdown continue. Conte said the decision to stop production in Taranto, Europe's largest steelworks, "is a clear violation of the contractual commitments and grave damage to the national economy. (ArcelorMittal) will answer for this in a judicial forum both as far as compensation for damages is concerned and as far as the urgent procedure is concerned.". Conte said the government had filed its appeal against ArcelorMittal's pullout bid and welcomed a probe by Milan prosecutors into possible evidence of a crime in the planned exit. ArcelorMitttal CEO Lucia Morselli told unions it was now a "crime" to work in the Taranto blast furnace areas, and that "legally the contract must be dissolved". "We'd like to have a magic wand but we haven't got one," she said, reiterating that the lifting of a penal shield against prosecution for a cleanup of the highly polluting works in the Puglia city was grounds for the Franco-Indian giant, the world's largest steel group, to pull out. In the latest twist, she warned that the shutdown would boost emissions in Taranto, where emissions have already been linked to years of higher than normal cancer rates. The extraordinary commissioners of the former ILVA group's steel works earlier Friday filed an urgent petition to a Milan court to stop ArcelorMittal rescinding the contract to take over the group, including its troubled Taranto factory. The decision by the Franco-Indian steel giant, the world's largest, to pull out of the takeover deal has rocked Premier Conte's government. Unions say that the company has prepared a plan to gradually turn off the plant's furnaces and is determined to have pulled out by December 4, leaving the commissioners in charge of implementing the plan. ArcelorMittal said it needs to pull out citing the lifting of a 'penal shield' that protected managers involved in a clean up of the Taranto plant from prosecution and the necessity of shedding 5,000 workers across the group, which employs over 8,000 people in Taranto and some 3,000 more in Genoa and Novi Ligure. ArcelorMittal has "no legal right" to pull out of the deal, , Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told A.Mittal executives at the summit with trade unions on the future of the group Friday. A.Mittal said that after the shutdown it will take six months to start up again. The UILM trade union said after the summit, which unions said had "gone badly", that "the workers won't turn off the plant". While the Milan prosecutors are looking into possible financial wrongdoing, their Taranto colleagues are probing possible irregularities linked directly to the works there. Some Italian newspapers, including La Repubblica and Il Messaggero, on Monday reported that ArcelorMittal might be willing to continue its year-long stewardship of the former ILVA group if the penal shield is restored.

