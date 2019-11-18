Lunedì 18 Novembre 2019 | 11:39

Train derails for bad weather in northern Italy

Bolzano, November 18 - A train derailed for bad weather in northern Italy on Monday. The train derailed because of a landslide in the Val Pusteria. The incident happened near Rio Pusteria, sources said. The train had left Fortezza and was heading for Brunico. No injuries were reported. After the landslide the state highway was closed too and the valley isolated. The rest of Italy continued to be affected by bad weather too. In Tuscany on Monday many people evacuated because of swollen river waters returned to their homes. There was further heavy rain in many parts of central and southern Italy. In Rome, where a person was hurt when a tree crashed onto his car on Sunday, there were fresh downpours.

