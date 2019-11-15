Woman pushes woman onto Rome rail tracks

Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives
Rome
15 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 15 - A 47-year-old Bulgarian woman pushed a 40-year-old Peruvian woman onto the tracks at Rome's Trastevere rail station Friday morning. The two did not know each other, police said. The Peruvian was taken to hospital with a number of injuries, in code red. The Bulgarian was sectioned.
