Vatican donates shelter for Rome homeless

Vatican City, November 15 - The Vatican has donated a building near St Peter's hitherto used by nuns to shelter Rome's homeless and poor, ANSA sources said Friday. The building, which overlooks St Peter's Square, will be run as a dormitory by the Office of Papal Charities and the Sant' Egidio activist community. The "well-appointed" building will be able to house up to 50 people, the sources said. Initially some 30-35 homeless and poor will be housed, they said. The early 18th century building, Palazzo Migliori, is in Largo degli Unicorni, a few metres form the lefthand wing of the Bernini Colonnade. "Beauty heals," said the pope.