Naples
Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives

Rome
Woman pushes woman onto Rome rail tracks

Vatican City
Vatican donates shelter for Rome homeless

Rome
250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

Palermo
Mafia bosses get life for Borsellino slaying

Rome
250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

Rome
Italy's Parmitano embarks on unprecedented spacewalk

Florence
Pitti Immagine to launch 'Testo' book fair in Florence

Rome
A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

Rome
A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

Turin
Woman tries to kill her child, self

Bari, l'ex direttore sportivo Angelozzi: «Credo nella promozione»

Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

Riconversione Enel Brindisi, 50 aziende al governo chiedono tavolo per crisi

Six Underground: ecco la locandina del film Netflix girato a Taranto

Inaugurata Casa salute a Castellana. Emiliano: «Ospedale di Putignano non chiuderà»

Giro di droga ad Andria: 23 condanne, confiscati campi da calcio e case

Potenza, parrucchiere 58enne violenta giovane dipendente: ai domiciliari

Maltrattamenti e stalking nei confronti di 3 donne: 3 arresti nel Foggiano e Nordbarese

Maltempo a Matera: Piccolo Teatro di Milano devolve incassi Falstaff alle popolazioni colpite

Vatican City

Vatican donates shelter for Rome homeless

Well-appointed building will house 50 people

Vatican City, November 15 - The Vatican has donated a building near St Peter's hitherto used by nuns to shelter Rome's homeless and poor, ANSA sources said Friday. The building, which overlooks St Peter's Square, will be run as a dormitory by the Office of Papal Charities and the Sant' Egidio activist community. The "well-appointed" building will be able to house up to 50 people, the sources said. Initially some 30-35 homeless and poor will be housed, they said. The early 18th century building, Palazzo Migliori, is in Largo degli Unicorni, a few metres form the lefthand wing of the Bernini Colonnade. "Beauty heals," said the pope.

