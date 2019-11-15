Mafia bosses get life for Borsellino slaying

Palermo, November 15 - An appeals court in Caltanissetta on Friday confirmed a first-instance verdict sentencing mafia bosses Salvo Madonia and Vittorio Tutino to life for the 1992 bombing that killed prosecutor Paolo Borsellino and his five police escorts. "Fake turncoats' Francesco Andriotta and Calogero Pulci again got 10 years for calumny. The case against another calumny defendant, Vincenzo Scarantino, was declared to have timed out under the statute of limitations.