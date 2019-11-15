250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

Rome, November 15 - Some 250 police officers will be deployed against drug pushing in Rome every day, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said after a meeting of the capital's public order and security panel on Friday. "We have identified 20 drug pushing areas and eight other areas in the centre of Rome where pushing coincides with the 'movida', she said. "There will be a task force in these areas," she said, adding that the plan will start out in Rome's "eastern quadrant". "The pushing areas act with mafia methods," she said. During the course of 2020, she added, some 550 police officers will arrive in Rome.