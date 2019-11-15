Pitti Immagine to launch 'Testo' book fair in Florence

Florence, November 15 - Pitti Immagine, organisers of a series of fashion events in Italy, announced on Thursday in Milan that it is launching a book fair in Florence called "Testo: How to Become a Book". The fair aims to examine the book in all its forms, from its genesis to its arrival on the shelves. "Testo" will join other book fairs already established in Italy, including one in Milan and another in Turin. The fair will showcase the entire production chain that brings a book to life. It will be built around the value of the book, analysing the different phases that go into the creation of a text, starting with the birth of an idea to its production, to the arrival of a book in bookshops and the final phase in which the pages arrive in front of the reader's eyes. The book fair is expected to feature independent bookshops and new works, combined with the high level of quality offered by all of the Pitti events. Small and large publishers are expected to participate, with offerings ranging across the spectrum from art to fashion and architecture. All of the details about the new book fair, however, are being kept confidential until an official presentation, said to be scheduled for Monday, November 18. At the moment, the confirmed details include the fact that the fair will take place in Florence and a tentative date could be March 22, 2020. The fair will most likely be organised at the Stazione Leopolda convention centre, the same location that Pitti Immagine uses for its other fairs in Florence - Fragranze, on artistic perfumery; and Taste, on food and wine specialties - that run in addition to its fashion events, which take place at the Fortezza da Basso. "Testo" will therefore be on the calendar immediately after Taste, playing also on the assonance between the Italian and the English. Moreover, Pitti Immagine purchased Stazione Leopolda just one year ago, at the end of 2018, which means that the Florence fair organisers will be completely at home.(ANSAmed).