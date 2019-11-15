Venerdì 15 Novembre 2019 | 19:53

Rome
250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

 
Palermo
Mafia bosses get life for Borsellino slaying

Mafia bosses get life for Borsellino slaying

 
Rome
250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

250 agents a day agst drug pushing in Rome - Lamorgese

 
Rome
Italy's Parmitano embarks on unprecedented spacewalk

Italy's Parmitano embarks on unprecedented spacewalk

 
Florence
Pitti Immagine to launch 'Testo' book fair in Florence

Pitti Immagine to launch 'Testo' book fair in Florence

 
Rome
A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

 
Rome
A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

 
Turin
Woman tries to kill her child, self

Woman tries to kill her child, self

 
Naples
Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives

Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives

 
Naples
Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives

Ex-trafficker boat used by youths trying to rebuild lives

 
Bolzano
Heavy snow cuts off several Alto Adige valleys

Heavy snow cuts off several Alto Adige valleys

 

L'intervista
Bari, l'ex direttore sportivo Angelozzi: «Credo nella promozione»

Bari, l'ex direttore sportivo Angelozzi: «Credo nella promozione»

 

Leccei DISAGI
Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

Maltempo in Puglia, danni per 6 mln di euro a Porto Cesareo

 
BrindisiIl caso
Riconversione Enel Brindisi, 50 aziende al governo chiedono tavolo per crisi

Riconversione Enel Brindisi, 50 aziende al governo chiedono tavolo per crisi

 
TarantoCinema
Six Underground: ecco la locandina del film Netflix girato a Taranto

Six Underground: ecco la locandina del film Netflix girato a Taranto

 
BariSanità
Inaugurata Casa salute a Castellana. Emiliano: «Ospedale di Putignano non chiuderà»

Inaugurata Casa salute a Castellana. Emiliano: «Ospedale di Putignano non chiuderà»

 
BatLa sentenza
Giro di droga ad Andria: 23 condanne, confiscati campi da calcio e case

Giro di droga ad Andria: 23 condanne, confiscati campi da calcio e case

 
Potenzal'indagine
Potenza, parrucchiere 58enne violenta giovane dipendente: ai domiciliari

Potenza, parrucchiere 58enne violenta giovane dipendente: ai domiciliari

 
Foggiacodice rosso
Maltrattamenti e stalking nei confronti di 3 donne: 3 arresti nel Foggiano e Nordbarese

Maltrattamenti e stalking nei confronti di 3 donne: 3 arresti nel Foggiano e Nordbarese

 
Materasolidarietà
Maltempo a Matera: Piccolo Teatro di Milano devolve incassi Falstaff alle popolazioni colpite

Maltempo a Matera: Piccolo Teatro di Milano devolve incassi Falstaff alle popolazioni colpite

 

Rome

A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

PM welcomes Milan prosecutors' probe

A.Mittal: Great responsibility, will pay damages-Conte

Rome, November 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that ArcelorMittal was "assuming a very great responsibility" in shutting down the former ILVA works in Taranto and quitting a deal to take over the group, and would pay damages in court. He said the government would not let the shutdown continue. Conte said the decision to stop production in Taranto, Europe's largest steelworks, "is a clear violation of the contractual commitments and grave damage to the national economy. (ArcelorMittal) will answer for this in a judicial forum both as far as compensation for damages is concerned and as far as the urgent procedure is concerned.". Conte said the government had filed its appeal against ArcelorMittal's pullout bid and welcomed a probe by Milan prosecutors into possible evidence of a crime in the planned exit. ArcelorMitttal CEO Lucia Morselli told unions it was now a "crime" to work in the Taranto blast furnace areas, and that "legally the contract must be dissolved". "We'd like to have a magic wand but we haven't got one," she said, reiterating that the lifting of a penal shield against prosecution for a cleanup of the highly polluting works in the Puglia city was grounds for the Franco-Indian giant, the world's largest steel group, to pull out. In the latest twist, she warned that the shutdown would boost emissions in Taranto, where emissions have already been linked to years of higher than normal cancer rates. The extraordinary commissioners of the former ILVA group's steel works earlier Friday filed an urgent petition to a Milan court to stop ArcelorMittal rescinding the contract to take over the group, including its troubled Taranto factory. The decision by the Franco-Indian steel giant, the world's largest, to pull out of the takeover deal has rocked Premier Conte's government. Unions say that the company has prepared a plan to gradually turn off the plant's furnaces and is determined to have pulled out by December 4, leaving the commissioners in charge of implementing the plan. ArcelorMittal said it needs to pull out citing the lifting of a 'penal shield' that protected managers involved in a clean up of the Taranto plant from prosecution and the necessity of shedding 5,000 workers across the group, which employs over 8,000 people in Taranto and some 3,000 more in Genoa and Novi Ligure. ArcelorMittal has "no legal right" to pull out of the deal, , Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told A.Mittal executives at the summit with trade unions on the future of the group Friday.

