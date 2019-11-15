Woman tries to kill her child, self
Turin
15 Novembre 2019
Turin, November 15 - A woman tried to kill her months-old child and then tried to commit suicide at Venaria Reale near Turin on Friday. The woman, 42, and her baby boy were both taken to hospital. They are not in life-threatening conditions. Police are trying to piece together what happened, and why.
