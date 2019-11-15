M5S never become party, those who want to can leave

Woman tries to kill her child, self
Rome
15 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 15 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that the M5S will "never become a party" and malcontents "can leave if they want to". He said "enough talking in political jargon, let's relaunch with the activists".
