Journalist shot at near Caserta

Caserta, November 15 - Caserta-based journalist Mario De Michele, the editor of the Campanianotizie.com news site, has reported being the victim of attempted homicide after being shot at in the town of Gricignano d'Aversa. De Michele told Carabinieri police that he was shot at around 10 times, with six bullets hitting his car. "It is an episode of unprecedented seriousness that shows how that province of Caserta is an area of extremely high criminal intensity," said unions FNSI and SUGC in a joint statement.