Calenda to launch new political movement

Rome, November 15 - Former industry minister and former member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Carlo Calenda said Friday he would launch a new political movement. Posting a photo of anti-League protests in Bologna Thursday, he said "this mobilisation must be honoured. On the 21st (of November) we will launch the new political movement. "Despite the short time we are ready to work with (PD Governor of Emilia Romagna) Stefano Bonaccini and the PD to fight together. "Obviously if the 5-Star Movement (M5S) are not allies". Emilia Romagna goes to the polls to elect a new governor and regional government on January 26 and League leader Matteo Salvini kicked off the election campaign in Bologna Thursday, drawing out thousands of leftist and anti-League protesters. The League is aiming to take another of Italy's traditionally 'red' regions from the PD and its allies, after a recent landslide win in Umbria. Calenda, a business-friendly centrist who has also spoken eloquently of the negative effects of globalisation, has always stressed he will never work with the anti-establishment M5S. The M5S teamed up with the PD, its national government partner, in Umbria but M5S leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has vowed never to repeat the experiment after a disastrous showing.